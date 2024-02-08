EA Sports WRC season 3 content update detailed and dated

EA has announced the details for the season 3 update for EA Sports WRC, which will add new challenges, moments, and more.

Coming on February 13th, the EA Sports WRC season 3 will also add cosmetics and liveries, and will follow the real world 2024 season, while also trying to celebrate the history of WRC as well. EA says there will be daily in-game challenges “inspired by rally legends like Paddy Hopkirk, Teemu Suninen and Erik Cais”, that will “put drivers’ skills to the test across a range of locations and vehicles”.

Check out the season 3 trailer, below:

Players can unlock a range of customisation items by earning XP throughout the game, with 20 levels of rewards in total. Drivers can unlock up to 10 free items, as well as an extra five with EA Play, and an additional 15 with the VIP Rally Pass for a total of 30 items across the entire season. If you’ve yet to complete Rally Pass Season 2 and unlock all of its rewards, you have until the morning of February 13 to do so, before the game switches over to Season 3 and all players are reset to Level 1. Also going live on February 13 are a new Season of Moments, celebrating the history of WRC with daily challenges in-game. With the real-world 2024 season underway, Moments inspired by this season’s rallies will be available in-game shortly (around 1-2 weeks) after each event.

Here’s a list of some of the moments that are to come in season 3:

A British Icon (Monte Carlo): At the 1964 Monte-Carlo rally, Paddy Hopkirk took a win so iconic it became one of the defining historic moments for the MINI Cooper S as a car, with his win remaining in rally folklore to this day. The MINI Cooper S was unrivaled in these icy conditions.

At the 1964 Monte-Carlo rally, Paddy Hopkirk took a win so iconic it became one of the defining historic moments for the MINI Cooper S as a car, with his win remaining in rally folklore to this day. The MINI Cooper S was unrivaled in these icy conditions. Unlucky Moment (Chile): While on a charge Teemu Suininen damaged his steering badly, crashing out of this event despite what looked like a promising turn of events for the Finn.

While on a charge Teemu Suininen damaged his steering badly, crashing out of this event despite what looked like a promising turn of events for the Finn. The Jack of All Trades (Mexico): The highly sought after Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 road car was modified for rallying, seeing success early on in its career, as well as in other racing series. In modern times the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 remains a true classic.

The highly sought after Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 road car was modified for rallying, seeing success early on in its career, as well as in other racing series. In modern times the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 remains a true classic. A Defiant Monte-Carlo Defence (Monte Carlo): Erik Cais started the final day of the Rallye Automobile de Monte-Carlo 2022 with a 44.5 second lead, maintaining this lead to win this iconic event.

Erik Cais started the final day of the Rallye Automobile de Monte-Carlo 2022 with a 44.5 second lead, maintaining this lead to win this iconic event. WRC Prototype (Sardinia): The Volkswagen Polo 2017 never made it to international competition but was tested extensively before the project ended. Naturally, this surface type would have been part of this testing program had it continued.

You can also check out the patch notes for the update, here. The 1.5.1 update will hit on February 8th.

EA Sports WRC is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.