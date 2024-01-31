NHL 24 update addresses community feedback, adds All-Star open details

EA Sports has sent out an update for NHL 24 that addresses some of the community feedback, as well as revealing some All-Star Open details.

It seems that a lot of the feedback has been around the goalies, with EA saying that it accepts “Certain Goalie X-Factor Zone Abilities don’t provide enough incentive to use. This results in players feeling like they have limited choice when assigning Goalie X-Factors”, so to address that, the following has been patched:

Goalie X-Factor: LIGHT WORK has been updated to provide more gameplay benefit: Added a boost to Goalie Precision vs Wrist Shot / Snap Shots. Added a boost to Goalie Precision vs any shot within 20ft of the net.

Goalie X-Factor: EXTRA PADDING has been updated to provide more gameplay benefit: Added a boost to Goalie Precision vs Slap Shots. Added a boost to Goalie Precision vs any shot further than 25ft of the net.

Goalie X-Factor: WHIRLWIND has been updated to increase incentive to equip Zone Ability and provide more gameplay benefit: Increased the Zone Ability Teammate Energy boost

Goalie X-Factor: HANDLED IT has been updated to more gameplay benefit: Increased the Zone Ability Teammate Energy boost

Goalie X-Factor: ENERGIZER has been updated to provide more gameplay benefit: Increased the Zone Ability Teammate Energy boost

A succinct video has been dropped, too, via X, which you can see below:

Top 5 things to know ahead of tomorrow's #NHL24 update Learn more 🏒 🎮 https://t.co/lbZ7IXvnW2 pic.twitter.com/GpOt6Ruxqu — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) January 29, 2024

More feedback involving the goalies has been addressed, too:

Save Reach is now scaled by the height of the goalie.

Smaller Goalies will receive less penalty when making far Reaching Saves.

Larger Goalies will receive a higher penalty when making far Reaching Saves.

Currently, Save Reach scaling is only enabled when Light Work or Extra Padding is equipped.

There’s a huge amount of patch notes to get through, with changes to the Be a Pro mode, presentation (across HUT, and World of Chel modes), and on top of that the developer says that “on February 2nd, 2024 from 1pm to 4pm ET, in the first NHL LAN event of the EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship esports season, the EA SPORTS NHL All-Star Open will feature the top four finishers from All-Star Open qualifying – CadCooks (Samuel Landry) representing the Washington Capitals; Deeks (Dany-Karl Lavesque) representing the Montreal Canadiens; Geimer (Matthew Geim) representing the Calgary Flames and Polgz (Ethan Kerr-Polgar) representing the Toronto Maple Leafs. The EA SPORTS NHL 24 All-Star Champion will take home a $2,000 USD cash prize and championship trophy”.

EA Sports NHL 24 is out now.