NHL 24 patch adds fan requested features, lots of fixes

EA Sports has dropped a patch (1.2.1) for NHL 24 which adds fan requested features, and adds content creators to World of Chel.

Some of the gameplay features are fairly simple, but Hip Checks have been given a big improvement, along with other changes, too. Here’s the first list of the key fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused players to load into games wearing a default black EASHL jersey instead of their own.

Hip Checks now use default interference logic to create more consistent penalty calls.

The player throwing a Hip Check needs to be completely in the Hip Check animation for a hip check to be successful.

Added logic that requires a higher relative speed between the Hip Checker and the hittee to create large hip check reactions.

Reduced time puck needs to be out of zone to end Full Pressure from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.

Reduced the negative attribute multiplier applied to Pinned players during Full Pressure from 20% to 15%.

Removed the negative Energy Drain multiplier for a team on the Penalty Kill, to avoid double stacking with the Full Pressure Energy Drain multiplier.

Greatly reduced the probability of CPU Teammate taking penalties, and made this consistent across all Game Styles.

Fixed an issue where goalie control settings were not being saved after playing a game with the controls modified.

Another feature added via community feedback (the other major one being the Hip Check stuff) is that “While using the Total Control controller scheme, Reverse Hit will not be triggered while the puck carrier is in a right stick Stickhandle or Deke animation”. EA Sports says that “The skater must be in a neutral skating/gliding state in order to trigger a Reverse Hit”.

There are also fixes to Be a Pro, Franchise mode, Creation Zone, and to be honest, it’s as though this patch affects almost every facet of the game in some way, be it big or small. There are audio fixes, too, and a host of issues for World of Chel that have been eliminated with this new update. You can check out the full, detailed patch notes, here.

NHL 24 is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.