GeForce NOW is adding Tchia and Marvel’s Midnight Suns reward

NVIDIA has announced a raft of games coming to GeForce NOW subscribers, including rewards for some big hitters like Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Today, five new titles have been added in total, including Tchia, the brand new game that has also hit PlayStation Plus as well, a game Chris White loved, giving it 9/10 in his review, saying “There’re no walls to block progress, and you’re never forced to struggle. Even defeating the fabric-based creatures by burning them with lamps isn’t too tough, but rather an extension of the varied gameplay. Tchia is about love, family, and adventure. It wants you to enjoy your time with it, and that’s something I certainly did”.

This week’s new games in full then, are as follows:

Tchia (New release on Epic Games Store)

Chess Ultra (New release on Epic Games Store, Mar. 23)

Amberial Dreams (Steam)

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (Steam)

No One Survived (Steam)

On top of that, however, next week if you’re a premium member of GeForce NOW, you have until May 6th to claim Captain Marvel’s Medieval Marvel suit for Midnight Suns, so if you want that you’ll need to have the correct tier of membership and “opt in” to rewards to gain access.

NVIDIA also says that being Games Developer Conference (GDC) this week, the company is celebrating how it works with publishers to get games onto GeForce NOW. One such dev is CD Projekt RED, and NVIDIA says there is a new update coming to to Cyberpunk 2077 on April 11th, which includes “a technology preview of the Ray Tracing: Overdrive mode for Ultimate members to stream across devices”.