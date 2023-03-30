Square Enix has announced Live A Live is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam), after it was previously Switch exclusive, as the year of releases seems to just get busier, and busier.

The HD-2D remake of one the Team Asano developed Live A Live was released on Switch on July 22nd, 2022, so it means it’ll have been less than a year after the exclusive release, because it’s coming to PS4, PS5, and PC on April 27th. You can check out the announcement trailer, below:

To celebrate the announcement, there’s also a demo of Live A Live at 5pm today (UK time) coming to the PlayStation Store as well as Steam. In the demo you can play three of the eight stories in the game, which if I recall was the same on Nintendo Switch. The demo stories are The Wild West, Twilight of Edo Japan, and The Distant Future. You can carry your progress in the demo over to the final version of the game, so if you try it and like it you can pick up where you left off when it launches on April 27th.

It’s worth noting, actually, that if you play the demo on PS4 you can transfer to the PS5 game later via the options menu, but you can’t go backwards, generation wise. Cross buy is also applicable for the PS4 and PS5 version of the game, too.

I reviewed the game back in 2022, and although it’s decent, it isn’t one of my favourite HD-2D titles from Square. I gave it a 7/10, saying “This is a proven art style now for Square Enix, and while most of the voice acting is serviceable, some feels a bit close to being pastiche-by-mistake, which can sound, shall we say, unfortunate. But this is a love letter to a clever idea that got lost in the West somehow. It’s great to see this kind of game getting a second go around, and while it may not blow the competition out of the water (and while the likes of Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy are simply much better overall), it’s a neat little curio that warrants a look”.

Live A Live is out now for Nintendo Switch, and coming to PC (Steam), PS4, and PS5 on April 27th.