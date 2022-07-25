It’s been the longest break in the podcast outside of Christmas for years, so what’s the excuse? Well, COVID, actually… sorry about that. But the lads are back to talk about the games they’ve been playing for the past three weeks (again, sorry… again, blame COVID!) which means Live A Live has been previewed and reviewed. Stray has come to PlayStation Plus Deluxe, and the gang are excited to talk about the latest cat-game.

Hell Pie is a 3D platformer that Lyle has been excited about for ages, and both he and Adam Cook have finished that. Did it meet expectations? Chris Hyde, meanwhile, has been reverting to type, and geeking out over a puzzle game called Escape Academy. If there’s enough time, maybe the gang will even get to As Dusk Falls, the latest Game Pass banger!

You can contact us for listener questions via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

