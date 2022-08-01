On this week’s podcast, it’s time to dissect Xenoblade Chronicles 3, along with a long overdue chat about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Chris Hyde has been playing Lord Winklebottom Investigates, which is notable for its characters, we reckon.

Lyle has been a good boy and done his homework, playing through As Dusk Falls, but also finding time to get some Neon White time in, thanks to his Steam Deck.

