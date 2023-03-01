Xbox and Lucasfilm celebrate The Mandalorian Season 3

Everyone’s favourite little green friend (sorry, Kermit) is back on our screens today, and to celebrate the release of Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Xbox and Lucasfilm have partnered to celebrate Din Djarin and Grogu’s return. In honour of Mando’s return on Disney+, fans will be able to celebrate in a multitude of ways, including:

Custom Mandalorian-Inspired Xbox Gear – fans will be able to enter a sweepstakes for a limited edition, Mandalorian-inspired Xbox Series X and S bundle, featuring a custom Grogu Xbox Controller and Hoodie simply by retweeting a post on the official Xbox Twitter account. The sweepstakes will run from today until May 11.

Enter The Galaxy with Xbox Game Pass – if you're hankering for some Star Wars games to play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has a wide variety to choose from, such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Stream "The Mandalorian" via Disney+ on Xbox (subscription required) – finally, if you just want to get stuck into the new series, you can stream The Mandalorian Season 3 via Disney+ on Xbox.