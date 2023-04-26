‘Character trailer’ released for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless

NIS America has today released a brand new character trailer for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, showing off what fans can expect when it releases in the Autumn this year. It is set to feature over 40 character classes and loads of new features, including Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battle, and online ranked battles.

Hinomoto consists of a myriad of Netherworlds. Vengeful ghosts boil forth from Haunt Springs, Sardemon World exists within a gargantuan space sardine, and Shicroaku’s enticing tides are formed from countless demons, swirling together like seaweed… In this land of diverse Netherworlds, many of the inhabitants once adhered to a code at odds with their demonic nature–bushido. But that was all long ago. When Demmodore Opener and his Netherarmy arrived, Hinomoto changed. The demons of Hinomoto now live under the Hinomoto Code of Destruction enacted by Opener…

It’s been almost two years since the previous entry, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny released, and in our review we said, “As much as I enjoyed my time with Disgaea 6, compared to older entries in the series it’s actually quite limited. I can’t remember the last Disgaea game that has less character classes than this (especially early on) and exciting elements like the Item World just feel less varied than normal. Defiance of Destiny ultimately just has less fleshed out features compared to earlier games, quite possibly due to the effort put into the overhaul that was done to the graphics.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is still a fun and irreverent strategy RPG, despite its technical issues. With great localisation and that Disgaea madness you know and love, there’s still plenty to enjoy even with less classes and content than previous entries. If strategy and stats excite you, then Defiance of Destiny is still anything but (Lift and) Throw-away.”