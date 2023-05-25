NIS America has announced the release date for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless in Europe, along with a brand new story trailer. The game will be coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch in Europe on October 6th, 2023.

We recently spoke to the producer for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, Shunsuke Minowa, who said that “from the beginning of development, we wanted a “back to basics” approach for Disgaea 7 and have the story be set mainly on one Netherworld. The word “Bushido” actually came up during our initial planning, and we thought about what that meant and how it could be the base for an interesting setting. This gave way to the idea a storyline of “reclaiming Bushido” that would eventually become a “historical Japanese-inspired Netherworld without Bushido”.

Check out the new story trailer, and official word on the game, below:

Two unlikely allies. One unforgettable journey. The fight to free Hinomoto is about to erupt in Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless! To challenge the tyrannical Demmodore Opener and his Demonic Magistrates, Fuji and Pirilika must gather seven powerful weapons of legend. Can this uneasy alliance, threatened by clashing ideas, overcome the threats ahead?

Make sure you check out our full interview with Minowa, to find out more about the Jumbify mechanic (“Keep in mind that enemies can also use Jumbification, so make sure you have your own Jumbification ready to fight back!”), reincarnation, and a lot more, including word on the 3D models, and how it feels to be in such a prominent role for the series, after being a fan for so long. Spoiler, Minowa says “It’s an unbelievable experience for the version of me who was just a player” and is very grateful to fan for their love and trust.

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on October 6th, 2023.