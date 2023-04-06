Omega Strikers, the 3v3 “footbrawler” from former Riot Games devs, is coming to Xbox

Odyssey Interactive has announced that Omega Strikers, the free-to-play 3v3 footbrawler, is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on April 27th, 2023. It will feature full cross-play and cross-progression (similar to how Knockout City handled things, it seems) on day one across every platform it’s coming to, meaning whether you’re on an Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, iPhone, iPad, or Android device, you can play together, and carry on progression where you left off, on any device.

Announced at the ID@Xbox April showcase last night, the studio even released a new trailer to celebrate the release date announcement for Xbox, which you can check out below.

Blending the best parts of modern competitive multiplayer games, Omega Strikers weaves in goal-focused objectives, physical fun and knockouts, and character depth and mastery into thrillingly fast-paced matches.

We previewed Omega Strikers back in September when it was first announced, where Lyle called it, saying it could be the next big multiplayer game. He said: “At the core of their design philosophy, Odyssey want to ensure the best multiplayer experience for all. Because of this they’re planning on making sure that the game has crossplay across all platforms and that there will never be an issue playing with your friend however they want to access Omega Strikers. It’s great to hear this before a game even launches. Omega Strikers is a fast paced and fun multiplayer game that I’m interested to follow when it goes into Beta and beyond. With fantastic hooks and high octane gameplay, [it] seems to have everything it needs to be that next big multiplayer game”.

The game is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, iOS, and Android on April 27th, 2023.