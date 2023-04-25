SEGA has announced the first batch of songs for Samba de Amigo: Party Central, and there’s some absolute bangers in the list, as you’d probably expect.

On top of the previously announced tracks from Sonic the Hedgehog (“Escape from the City” – Sonic Adventure 2, and “Fist Bump” – Sonic Forces), this first list brings the track total up to 22 songs. Sega has said that “additional music will be announced in the coming months” for what it’s calling a “high-octane track list”. With these songs, we now know over half the tracklist.

So without further ado, here’s the list of all the known songs so far, because it’s the first batch Sega has announced for Samba de Amigo: Party Central.

“Break Free ft. Zedd” by Ariana Grande “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen “Payback (feat. Icona Pop)” by Cheat Codes “Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)” by Diplo & TSHA “I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)“ by Gloria Gaynor “I Love It” by Icona Pop “Centerfold’ by J Geils Band “Bang Bang“ by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers ”TiK ToK“ by Kesha “Panama” by Matteo “Plastic Hearts” by Miley Cyrus “Celebrate” by Pitbull “The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)“ by Ricky Martin “XS” by Rina Sawayama “Bom Bom” by Sam and the Womp “Azukita“ by Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo “Macarena (Cover)” “Fugue (classic)” “La Bamba (Cover)” “Escape from the City” – Sonic Adventure 2 “Fist Bump” – Sonic Forces

Lastly, here’s the list of features we know of so far:

Get up and shake it center stage in this vibrant and colorful rhythm action game with smooth Joy-Con controls that make the game fun for everyone.

Groove to 40 hit songs from the world's most popular genres, with more arriving as post-launch DLC!

Test your technique in a variety of minigames and challenges.

Strut that style by customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories.

Hit the dance floor and play online in World Party mode.

Show the world what you've got by competing on the online leaderboards.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is coming to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2023.