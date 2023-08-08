Samba de Amigo: Party Central upcoming DLC announced

Sega has announced the details of the first Samba de Amigo: Party Central DLC that players will be able to get after launch after it launches on August 28th, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.
There are eight different Samba de Amigo: Party Central DLC packs that players will be able to look forward to, starting with two packs on August 29th, as follows:
Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack (£4.49 GBP)
- “Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure
- “Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)” from Sonic Colors: Ultimate
- “I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers
Japanese Music Pack (£4.49 GBP)
- “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve
- “MATSUKEN SAMBA II” by Ken Matsudaira
- “KING” by Hatsune Miku
After that, on September 27th, the next pack will be available:
SEGA Music Pack (£4.49 GBP)
- “Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)” from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
- “Go Go Cheer Girl!” from Space Channel 5: Part 2
- “Rhythm Thief Theme” from Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
On the same date, there will be a “K-Pop Music Pack” but details on that are coming later, Sega explains. If you grab the digital deluxe version of the game you’ll get some Samba de Amigo: Party Central DLC as part of it, as there will be some bonus items as follows: Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack, SEGA Music Pack (scheduled to release September 27), Sonic the Hedgehog Costume & Accessories Pack, Tails Costume & Accessories Pack, Super Monkey Ball Costume & Accessories Pack, Puyo Puyo Accessories Pack, and the Space Channel 5 Costume & Accessories Pack.
Sega also says that if you grab the digital or physical standard edition, you can upgrade to that deluxe bundle for £10.79, so if you change you mind you won’t miss out on those extras. If you don’t have a Switch then Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is going to be on iOS devices via Apple Arcade this month, too.
Samba de Amigo: Party Central is coming to Nintendo Switch on August 28th.