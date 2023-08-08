Samba de Amigo: Party Central upcoming DLC announced

Sega has announced the details of the first Samba de Amigo: Party Central DLC that players will be able to get after launch after it launches on August 28th, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

There are eight different Samba de Amigo: Party Central DLC packs that players will be able to look forward to, starting with two packs on August 29th, as follows:

Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack (£4.49 GBP)

“Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure

“Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)” from Sonic Colors: Ultimate

“I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers

Japanese Music Pack (£4.49 GBP)

“Kaikai Kitan” by Eve

“MATSUKEN SAMBA II” by Ken Matsudaira

“KING” by Hatsune Miku

After that, on September 27th, the next pack will be available:

SEGA Music Pack (£4.49 GBP)

“Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)” from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

“Go Go Cheer Girl!” from Space Channel 5: Part 2

“Rhythm Thief Theme” from Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure

On the same date, there will be a “K-Pop Music Pack” but details on that are coming later, Sega explains. If you grab the digital deluxe version of the game you’ll get some Samba de Amigo: Party Central DLC as part of it, as there will be some bonus items as follows: Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack, SEGA Music Pack (scheduled to release September 27), Sonic the Hedgehog Costume & Accessories Pack, Tails Costume & Accessories Pack, Super Monkey Ball Costume & Accessories Pack, Puyo Puyo Accessories Pack, and the Space Channel 5 Costume & Accessories Pack.

Sega also says that if you grab the digital or physical standard edition, you can upgrade to that deluxe bundle for £10.79, so if you change you mind you won’t miss out on those extras. If you don’t have a Switch then Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is going to be on iOS devices via Apple Arcade this month, too.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is coming to Nintendo Switch on August 28th.