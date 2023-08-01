Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go headlines Apple Arcade in August

Apple has confirmed the Apple Arcade August lineup, and there’s some exciting titles, not least Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go.

We’ve dropped the games with their descriptions below, and you can click the title of the game to head to the Apple Store to see them.

Four new games are coming to the Apple Arcade August lineup, starting on August 8th with Nekograms+ from Hungry Sky. The official description for this one is: “Get ready to jump into a wholesome and cozy adventure in this adorable cat puzzle game. Move cats and cushions around until each furry friend has found their ideal spot with the goal of making sure every adorable kitty is able to get to sleep. With 120 charming and engaging levels, players will cuddle up with more than 15 different cat breeds and explore three beautifully crafted worlds, while enjoying a soothing and original soundtrack”.

Kingdoms: Merge & Build follows on August 18th. Official description again, is “Enjoy a soothing puzzle game experience blended with kingdom-building gameplay in this story-rich adventure. In the king’s absence, a mysterious power has destroyed the kingdom. Now it’s up to Prince Edward and his friends to rebuild the land and save its people. Players will merge unique items to gain resources to construct and renovate buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and uncover the mystery in order to restore the fallen kingdom to its former glory”.

finity. is coming on August 25th, and it may have a strange name but it’s a puzzle game that “combines the skill and complexity of chess, the infinite replay value and flow of Tetris, and the satisfying feedback of the match-three genre to deliver a highly polished experience with depth and complexity that can be enjoyed for a lifetime”.

Last but by no means least, on August 29th is SEGA’s Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, and it has some exclusive songs. “The game features three songs found only on Arcade — PSY’s “DADDY (feat. CL),” Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” and “The Walker” from Fitz and the Tantrums — along with an exclusive series first Story Mode, where players join Amigo on his quest to reclaim music”.

Apple Arcade recently got a huge exclusive in the form of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which we adored. Check out our review of that one, here, and there will be new content for the game in August, too.

Elsewhere in August there will be updates for Crossy Road Castle, Jetpack Joyride 2, Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, TMNT Splintered Fate, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder.