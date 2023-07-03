Hello Kitty Island Adventure is coming exclusively to Apple Arcade this month

Revealed last week, we have a bit more information now about Hello Kitty Island Adventure, coming to Apple Arcade on July 28th. It’s a blockbuster month for Apple Arcade, with Ridiculous Fishing Ex, Stardew Valley, LEGO Duplo World, and Slay the Spire all hitting the service, but Hello Kitty Island Adventure is perhaps not one to be slept on.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a full on console-level experience that’s been nearly three years in the making, from Sunblink and Sanrio, and is described as a “narrative-driven life simulation game embracing friendship and positivity starring Hello Kitty and Friends”, and as we say, it’s coming exclusively to Apple Arcade on July 28th. However, that doesn’t mean you have to play with a phone, as you can play the game on AppleTV via tvOS support, or on your Mac, where it works as well.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

When My Melody is invited to open a gift shop at Big Adventures Park, she invites Hello Kitty and friends—including you! to come along for a tropical island adventure. But things go sideways upon arrival, with the friends separated and the park found abandoned. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the desolate theme park to its former glory and create the ultimate island paradise! Create a unique, Sanrio-style original avatar and get to know iconic Sanrio characters like Kuromi, Badtz-Maru, Cinnamoroll, Chococat, and Aggretsuko. Share gifts, complete quests, and take part in island activities to deepen your bonds. Spruce up cabins to attract new visitors from among Hello Kitty’s many friends. Create a stylish wardrobe all your own, solve mysterious puzzles, cook delectable recipes, collect friendly critters, and fish, and explore the island solo or with a friend to unearth the many secrets of a massive in-game world.

Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Brand Management, and Creative at Sanrio, Inc said of the game: “At the heart of everything we do at Sanrio are our core values of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity”, adding, “In our newest game featuring Hello Kitty and friends, giving gifts, spreading kindness, and creating smiles is front-and-center. As in life, acts of kindness can engender incredible warmth and make such a positive impact on people’s lives. And since Sunblink’s mission is to create kind, collaborative, and imaginative games, we knew they were the right development partner”.

“Hello Kitty’s charming world and focus on friendship embodies our team’s philosophy toward making games, so partnering with Sanrio is a tremendous honor and privilege,” said Chelsea Howe, Chief Product Officer at Sunblink. “We can’t wait for players to fall in love—for the first time, or all over again—with iconic Sanrio characters in a rich open world they can make their own”.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is coming to Apple Arcade on July 28th.