Princess Peach: Showtime demo released with two levels to try

Nintendo has shadow dropped a demo for Princess Peach: Showtime ahead of its March 22nd release, offering a few levels for people to try ahead of time.

The demo shows off two levels we also played in our preview session, with the Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach transformations. Nintendo says you can “swing, strike, dodge, and counterattack as Swordfighter Peach and cut across an action-packed stage. Then, turn into Patissiere Peach and get ready to whip up an array of delectable desserts to prevent the Sweet Festival from experiencing a serious sugar crash”.

Check out our video preview, here, and the new trailer below:

Each of Peach’s transformations grant her distinct abilities that she will need to best save each play. The new trailer, A deep dive into Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo Switch), details the variety of these transformations and highlights new information on the game – including customization options to add extra flair to Peach’s dress and Stella’s ribbon, and a closer look at the themed plays Peach will navigate on her adventure. Coinciding with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! on 22nd March, Pastel Pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and on My Nintendo Store.

In my written preview, I said: “Princess Peach: Showtime is a lovely reminder that Nintendo games are for everyone. Late last year I had Super Mario Bros Wonder and Super Mario RPG, and this year that six-year old girl I mentioned gets to live out her dreams as Peach. This is a wonderful, fun, vibrant, and friendly game, and while it may not quite scratch the itch for those wanting a new Odyssey, I’d be surprised if, after the success of the movie, this wasn’t one of the best selling games of the year. As a fan of the collectathon style platform game genre, I can’t wait to get stuck into it more, because as usual, the actual feel of the movement has been nailed as well”.

Princess Peach: Showtime is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 22nd.