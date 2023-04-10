Star Wars Jedi: Survivor final trailer revealed

During day three of Star Wars Celebration in London, Respawn revealed the final trailer for the studios’ upcoming game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It was shown off during a live stage interview with director Stig Asmussen and Cal Kestis himself, Cameron Monaghan, and as you’ll see below, there’s plenty to give fans even more things to look forward to.

No longer a Padawan, Cal has matured and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. As the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order weigh on him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. It’s time for Cal to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.

In the final trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we see tons of amazing footage, such as Cal launching a scout trooper into an incoming TIE fighter, and fighting a rancor. We also get to see a couple of destroyers and plenty of lightsaber battles. It’s clearly shaping up to be something special, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

“It has been a brilliant experience getting to work with such a talented team on bringing the game together,” said Cameron. “The story is pretty incredible and there are some very special moments in this game that I can’t wait for you all to get to enjoy.”

Stig Asmussen added: “We’ve taken it to the next level with this game. The story is unquestionably bigger and a huge amount of effort has gone into all elements of the game. The main thing, though, is that it’s going to be darker and it’s going to be more emotional than anything that has come before and we’re sure fans are going to love it.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on April 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.