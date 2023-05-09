Star Wars Jedi: Survivor latest patch notes revealed, releases today for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

EA has today released a new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC version coming later this week. The patch is expected to fix various issues involving save state errors, an improvement to text scrolling, and more.

Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching. (PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX.

) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users. Fixed various save state errors.

Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.

Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.

Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.

Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.

Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.

Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.

Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.

Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.

Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.

Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.

Improved text scrolling.

Minor text translation fixes.

Various crash fixes.

Along with all improvements featured in the latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch, Respawn are working on further issues for PC to be included in future patches, which are:

Improving performance on newer i7 and i9 CPUs that have efficiency cores.

General performance improvements to improve both CPU and GPU utilization while reducing idle time, both with and without raytracing.

Improving some hitching which can be attributed to streaming raytracing data, assets, and a gap in our prebuilt shaders.

Various bug fixes (on console as well).

And more!