Star Wars Jedi: Survivor latest patch notes revealed, releases today for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

EA has today released a new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC version coming later this week. The patch is expected to fix various issues involving save state errors, an improvement to text scrolling, and more.
- (PC only) Updated occlusion behaviour for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.
- (PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.
- (PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX.
-
- Coming soon to console
- (PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.
- (PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.
- Fixed various save state errors.
- Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.
- Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.
- Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.
- Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.
- Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.
- Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.
- Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.
- Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.
- Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.
- Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.
- Improved text scrolling.
- Minor text translation fixes.
- Various crash fixes.
Along with all improvements featured in the latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch, Respawn are working on further issues for PC to be included in future patches, which are:
- Improving performance on newer i7 and i9 CPUs that have efficiency cores.
- General performance improvements to improve both CPU and GPU utilization while reducing idle time, both with and without raytracing.
- Improving some hitching which can be attributed to streaming raytracing data, assets, and a gap in our prebuilt shaders.
- Various bug fixes (on console as well).
- And more!