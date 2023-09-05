Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch 7 adds solid 60fps in performance mode

Among other things, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch 7 adds 60fps to performance mode, support for DLSS on PC, and more.

Staring with the performance mode update, this is for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X, and improves the quality mode as well as performance, which developer Respawn Entertainment says will now achieve “a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode”. The mode itself has been “completely reworked” to “substantially improve player experience”, which sounds great. EA and Respawn also says that “A number of GPU and CPU optimizations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode”.

On Quality Mode, however, it’s also “received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements”, while the PS5 version has also had variable refresh rate support added. It’s worth noting that cinematic in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are locked to 30fps on console, no matter what mode you’re playing in.

There are plenty of PC-version improvements, too with “performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support“. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC has also had save system tweaks via Patch 7 which will help prevent save game corruption.

Lastly, there’s a few other less major issues, but we wanted to list them anyway:

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI

We adored the game in our 9/10 review, where Chris White said it “is going to make a lot of fans happy, whether you’re unfamiliar with the wider Star Wars universe or not. Combat and traversal is sublime, and despite certain boss fights being as tough as Beskar nails, the satisfaction of taking down a legendary enemy feels euphoric. There’s so much to do and see, with a story that grips you until the very end, never taking its foot off the gas and giving you all the thrills and excitement seen in some of the most highly regarded stories fans already know and love. Cal Kestis has become one of my favourite Jedis of all time, and even after finishing the story, I’m still uncovering something new. I don’t want to stop playing this game, and I’m sure many others will feel the same”.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.