Synced, Lies of P, and Witchfire will have DLSS 3 support at launch

NVDIA has confirmed a raft of games will support DLSS 3 at launch, including big titles like Synced and Lies of P.

This news comes amid a bit of a storm in PC gaming as big titles likes Starfield don’t have NVIDIA DLSS, and instead use AMD’s FSR. These are the two biggest competitors in terms of super sampling for a better image quality and performance, despite potentially having a slightly lower end PC.

So with that in mind, it’s nice to see some major titles like Synced will support it, as will Witchfire, Lies of P, and also announced to support it, is Party Animals.

Regarding Synced, NVIDIA says that “On September 8th, Synced will officially launch on Steam and Epic Game Store with support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, giving GeForce RTX gamers the definitive experience”. On the Witchfire early access release: “When Witchfire enters Early Access On September 20th GeForce RTX PCs and laptops have visuals accelerated by NVIDIA DLSS 3, and system latency will be reduced by NVIDIA Reflex, making gameplay even more responsive”.

Onto both Lies of P and Party Animals, which both will be coming on September 20th, NVIDIA explained that “When Lies of P launches on September 19th, GeForce RTX gamers can significantly accelerate their performance with DLSS 2 – in NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 Series benchmarks, frame rates increased by an average of 1.9X at 4K with max settings enabled”, and also that “Party Animals will be released on September 20th, and GeForce RTX gamers can boost performance with DLSS 2 and reduce system latency with NVIDIA Reflex, giving them a competitive edge over critters with less responsive systems”.

We recently chatted to the developers behind Synced, who told us that the team is also working on Steam Deck support, saying “We are working on it, and will push this to Steam Deck at a later date, but it’s already playable on the hardware with pretty good performance, but we will still need to put extra polish and debugs to make it better before giving to the players”.

NVIDIA says it’ll be announced more DLSS integrations into games next week, too, so keep your eyes peeled for that announcement.