Torchlight: Infinite gets official release date and new Season

Following on from a successful open beta, Torchlight: Infinite has been given an official release date during a community livestream announcement. On May 9 at 1am BST, it will be available worldwide and free-to-play on both PC and mobile, allowing players to transfer progress between platforms.

Along with the global release of Torchlight: Infinite, a brand new Season will also be coming to the game, with new playable content and features, as well as an overhaul to its loot and crafting systems. The full list of changes and features can be found below, as detailed by the developers:

An explosive new hero – Headlining the new season is Torchlight Infinite’s latest playable hero, Escapist Bing. This unpredictable troublemaker adds some serious boom to the RPG’s character roster, beguiling his foes with a blinding barrage of bombs. Meanwhile, Thea players can try her new Hero Trait, Divine Realm, unlocking even more ways to play as Torchlight’s mysterious Oracle.

Cube of Rapacity – During the community livestream we also learned more about the "Cube of Rapacity", a new gameplay mechanic which adds an intriguing risk-reward dimension to Torchlight's dungeon-crawling. Mysterious cubes can be looted from creatures known as Desire Incarnations, with a chance to get Divinity Slates – rare artefacts that slot together like puzzle pieces. Complete Divinity Slate patterns to earn rewards in the new season but be warned: the Cube of Rapacity has a way of punishing Hunters who get too greedy

Crafting overhaul – This major rework will allow Hunters to start crafting gear sooner and upgrade more frequently with the new Prototype Production and Targeted Processing systems.

New “Guild” feature – Hunters can create and join guilds, communicating with friends and obtaining rewards from guild events.

Hero builds made easier – A rookie build recommendation feature will help new Hunters learn the mechanics of the game faster and to make it easier to put together powerful hero builds. Higher damage limit – With a change to the number of digits in underlying calculations, the single-hit damage limit can now exceed 2.1 billion!



Pactspirit improvements – Save your favourite Pactspirit configurations and conveniently switch them on-the-fly.

Bragging rights – After completing a stage, view your performance stats and share battle reports with other players.

Void Rifts – These will now appear on maps – enter a Void Rift to face intense battles and win big rewards.

New Trade House functionality – It is now possible to search for repeated affixes in the advanced search. The search conditions of advanced searches will also be retained after leaving the Trade House.