Torchlight: Infinite new season gets plenty of details

XD Games has shared details about the new season of Torchlight: Infinite, which features legendary gear crafting, a new hero, and more. There has also been a new trailer which shows off the all-new hero cinematic for the Zealot of War which you can watch below.

This season is all about the player experience. Be that on PC or mobile, whether players log in on the tube, from their gaming setups or even Steam Decks on the beach, Torchlight: Infinite is the probably best aRPG anywhere in the world – because you can literally take it anywhere. So why not join the hunt and check it out for yourself?

Some of the key features in the new season of Torchlight: Infinite are as follows: