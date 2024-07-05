Torchlight: Infinite new season gets plenty of details

XD Games has shared details about the new season of Torchlight: Infinite, which features legendary gear crafting, a new hero, and more. There has also been a new trailer which shows off the all-new hero cinematic for the Zealot of War which you can watch below.
This season is all about the player experience. Be that on PC or mobile, whether players log in on the tube, from their gaming setups or even Steam Decks on the beach, Torchlight: Infinite is the probably best aRPG anywhere in the world – because you can literally take it anywhere. So why not join the hunt and check it out for yourself?
Some of the key features in the new season of Torchlight: Infinite are as follows:
- New Season Gameplay “Clockwork Ballet” – This new season, Hunters can collect Gears dropped by Dolls in the Netherrealm, which can be traded for prizes from the Clockwork Ballet club!
- New Hero Trait “Divineshot · Carino | Zealot of War” – A noble warrior who lost all hope and is now blinded by revenge, the Zealot of War can switch between Mobility Mode and Annihilation Mode according to the needs of the battlefield!
- Legendary Gear Crafting – You heard it, legendary gear affixes can now be crafted and passed down!
- Netherrealm Adjustments – The all-new talent system “Void Chart” is live, with twenty constellations corresponding to different gameplay themes, offering a richer and more well balanced mapping experience!
- PC Optimisation: Combining quality-of-life updates with an entirely new UI for PC, Torchlight: Infinite is now better than ever on Steam – where the game has over 10,000 reviews from players across the globe.
- Dolls in the Depths: Scattered around Torchlight: Infinite are strange dolls that open up a world of possibility, if players can defeat them!
- Pactspirits Aplenty: Two new Pactspirits join the fray, including the Iron Lion, the best projectile-throwing kitty around!