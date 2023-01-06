Torchlight: Infinite reveals new hero ahead of first major update

XD Games has revealed Erika, the newest hero for Torchlight: Infinite in the run up to the the new season launch that’s happening on January 12th. Blacksail season of Torchlight: Infinite will also add two new hero trailers for Rehan and Moto, which the developer says will make for “more creative playstyle possibilities”.

If you pre-register ahead of the second season you can also earn in-game rewards in the form of one Insight Crystal, 200 Shattered Primordial, 20 Oblivion Waters, and 20 Resurrection Tokens. To pre-register, you can use this link. Anyway, here’s the info on the new hero: Cateye Erika, along with a trailer and info showing off the new hero trails, too.

Erika is a Stalker, hailing from the Ichi Tribe. Equipped with dual blades, her first Hero Trait is called “Wind Stalker” which specialises in rapid movement, allowing her to swiftly weave between enemies before delivering a devastating killing blow. New Hero Trait: Raging Phantom (Rehan) Get ready to inflict some serious damage. Rehan is the first to gain a brand new Hero Trait. “Raging Phantom” allows the battle-hardened berserker to become one with an Ancestor Spirit who will automatically attack enemies with Rehan’s main skills and annihilate his enemies. New Hero Trait: Charge Calling (Moto) Another new Hero Trait coming in the next season is Moto’s “Charge Calling”. Flanked by his platoon of Synthetic Troops, the ingenious commander can now activate their self-destruct protocol to deadly effect, ordering his robotic minions to rush into enemy mobs only to explode seconds later.

Lastly in Torchlight: Infinite news, there’s a community event that is going to have streamers facing off against one another while trying to get to Timemark 6 and defeat the boss as quickly as they can. XD Games says that “This is an interactive contest in which streamers’ supporters will be the ones winning rewards based on the rank of the streamer they choose to back during this contest. To support a streamer, participants just need to enter their dedicated code in Torchlight Infinite’s redeem menu page. All streamers’ supporters will then directly receive 50 Primocrysts as a welcome gift. At the end of the event, all valid participants will win rewards based on their chosen streamer’s final placement”.

Torchlight: Infinite is free to play and available on PC (Steam), iOS devices, and Android devices.