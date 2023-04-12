Zool is back and coming to PlayStation 4 with Zool Redimensioned

Thanks to a pesky trophy leak, publisher Secret Mode‘s, well, secret was out of the bag early as Zool Redimensioned is coming to PS4 on May 16th. The new version will add brand-new party game modes to the retro platformer, which itself is a reimagining of the 1992 original from Gremlin Graphics on the Amiga.

You can check out the new trailer and the official word from the press release, below. It’s worth noting that this is a project from Sumo Group’s publishing division (Secret Mode), and the Sumo Digital Academy, which is a team of apprentices currently studying development, with a view to a route into the gaming industry. It’s the first of its kind to be recognised by the government, and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education.

A reimagining of the critically acclaimed Amiga title launched in 1992 by Gremlin Graphics, Zool Redimensioned sees players jump, spin and shoot their way across eight alien worlds, taking down menacing bosses and saving the universe from the nefarious influence of Krool. Zool Redimensioned arrives on PS4 with exciting new local multiplayer game modes including Zool’s Gold, Rool of Zool, and Ball Brawl.

“The PC version of Zool Redimensioned had such a fantastic reception from fans of the original game, that we’re thrilled to be able to bring this tribute to the Amiga’s classic platformer to PlayStation 4,” said Dr Jacob Habgood, Director of Education Partnerships. “The apprentices from the Sumo Digital Academy have worked hard to ensure that it captures the essence of the original game, made here in Sheffield by developers who were not so different in age to them. Yet they’ve succeeded in making it accessible to new audiences and added fantastic new game modes for players to enjoy too. The game is a testament to the talent the Sumo Academy is producing, while giving young people a gateway into the video games industry.”

Zool Redimensioned is available on PC now (Steam), and will be coming to PS4 on May 16th. The PC version will get the free party modes update on the same date.