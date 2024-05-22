Still Wakes the Deep voice talent revealed

The Chinese Room and Secret Mode have revealed the voice talent behind their upcoming narrative horror Still Wakes the Deep. To coincide with the announcement, a mini-documentary has been released on YouTube that features some of the cast sharing their thoughts on the game.

You are an off-shore oil rig worker, fighting for your life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that’s come aboard.

The Chinese Room are no strangers to the horror genre, being the team behind Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, as well as the haunting science fiction masterpiece Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture. Among the voice talent behind Still Wakes the Deep are Alec Newman (Hitman, The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077) and Neve McIntosh (Dracula, Doctor Who, Tin Star).

“The thing was so well written, and so well-conceived, that I don’t recall having very long conversations about what Caz should sound like,” says Newman in the mini documentary, discussing what struck him about Still Wakes the Deep. “With this, you can feel the writing, you can feel the characters.”

The full cast list is as follows:

Alec Newman as Caz

Neve McIntosh as Suze

Karen Dunbar

Michael Abubakar

Clive Russell

Shaun Dooley

Stewart Scudamore

Nicholas Boulton

Duncan Pow

Sandy Batchelor

Alan Turkington

Noof Ousellam

It’s been some time since we’ve seen The Chinese Room release one of its signature narrative titles, and there are a few of us here that cannot wait to play it when it releases next month. For those of you who can’t wait, the Still Wakes the Deep documentary that showcases the voice talent can be watched below: