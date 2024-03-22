Still Wakes the Deep gets a release date

During the Future Games Show Spring Showcase yesterday, a release date was revealed for the upcoming narrative horror Still Wakes the Deep. At the event, the date was announced via a stunning atmospheric trailer from the developers behind Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, coming June 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Furthermore, it will also be coming to Game Pass for both console and PC.

Still Wakes the Deep is a narrative horror from the masters of interactive storytelling at The Chinese Room. Players must navigate the perilous, sinking oil rig they call home, with nothing more than their wits to protect them from whatever has entered the rig, and the roiling sea below.

Live the Horror – An immersive disaster story aboard a stunningly-realised North Sea oil rig, starring an authentic cast of Scottish actors. Experience the beauty and ferocity of the sea as it rips apart one of humanity’s strongest structures and its steadfast crew.

Escape the Rig – No weapons. No powers. Just your wits and determination. Struggle for survival on an unstable oil rig, where one wrong step could be your last.

Face Your Fears – Something has turned your home into a nightmare, where the familiar becomes threatening, and where a noise in the dark fills you with dread. Resist the urge to turn back. Confront the unknown.

We’re big fans of The Chinese Room, and its a team who were also responsible for horror-focused Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. The developers are experts in building atmosphere and we can’t wait to see what Still Wakes the Deep is like when it releases in June. You can watch the stunning new trailer below: