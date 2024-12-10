Still Wakes the Deep update adds black and white mode

Secret Mode has announced an update for The Chinese Room‘s Still Wakes the Deep, which adds black and white visuals, called “silver screen mode”.

That’s not all, however, as the update also adds a chapter select option, so you can replay parts of the story however you please.

Full details are taken from the press release, below:

Silver Screen mode gives players the opportunity to experience the game in a stark monochrome, providing an even more cinematic and atmospheric experience. See the Beira D in a new light as you fight to survive on the collapsing rig – no yellow paint in sight. Silver Screen mode can be toggled at any time from the Video section of the Settings menu. Also new to Still Wakes the Deep is Chapter Select, allowing you to relive your favourite moments of the game whenever you choose. The game has been separated into 23 scenes, allowing you to experience memorable scenes– such as Caz’s standoff with Rennick at the start of the game, or the eerily beautiful elevator ride through the pontoons – whenever you like. Chapter Select is available from the main menu. Still Wakes the Deep is a return to the first-person narrative horror genre from The Chinese Room, creator of critically acclaimed games such as Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, Dear Esther, and the highly-anticipated Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

In our review, we said: “Still Wakes the Deep is The Chinese Room at its best, building a profound experience through a detailed world and well-realised characters. You’re constantly championing Caz as a relatable and decent human being, and despite some areas feeling a bit repetitive, I was engrossed in the claustrophobic nightmare I found myself in. If, like me, you’re a fan of The Chinese Room and are hoping this one follows in The Footsteps of Dear Esther or Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, you won’t be disappointed.”.

Still Wakes the Deep is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.