Creative Bytes announces Sci-Fi adventure Return to Grace

Creative Bytes, a studio including veterans from the likes of Silicon Knights (Too Human) has announced Return to Grace, a Sci-Fi adventure game coming to Windows PC on May 30th, and is a “female-led, 60s-inspired narrative will have you solving puzzles, unearthing people’s most profound dreams and desires, and even discovering something new about yourself and your conscience”.

“As a team, we’re incredibly passionate about telling impactful, character-led stories and doing the unexpected,” said Paul Caporicci, CEO of Creative Bytes Studios. “We were blown away by the reception to The Vale: Shadow of the Crown and hope that players will embrace Return to Grace, and its ‘60s sci-fi-inspired narrative, just as warmly.”

You can check out the announcement trailer and the official word from the press release, below:

Follow archaeologist Adamari “Adie” Ito in the year 3820 AD as she embarks on a wildly dangerous mission to uncover what happened to the ancient artificial intelligence known as “Grace.” Adie has made it her life’s work to get to the heart of why Grace, once renowned as humanity’s most outstanding technological achievement, went dark 900 years ago. Alone and faced with limited resources in a perilous environment, this journey could be Adie’s last. In Return to Grace, players will adventure through a retro-futuristic structure on Ganymede, solving puzzles and unearthing clues to get to the bottom of this great mystery. The game’s branching story paths and multiple endings offer literal and personal discovery for the player and protagonist and add weight to each in-game decision.

The game will feature voice acting from the likes of Karen Knox (Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate), Athena Karkanis (Suits, House of Cards), Alexandra Ordolis (The Mist, Shadowhunters), and Dick Terhune (Diablo Immortal, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong).

Return to Grace is coming to PC on May 30th.