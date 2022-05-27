Diablo Immortal launch roadmap confirmed

Blizzard Entertainment has provided details of the launch roadmap for Diablo Immortal, ahead of its release on June 2, 2022. Diablo Immortal sees you face off against Skarn, Lord of Damnation. You’ll be traversing many of Sanctuary’s locales in search of fragments from the shattered Worldstone. You’ll be able to take on this dangerous task as either a Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or Wizard.

Diablo Immortal Global Launch Schedule

Some launch times will be different for different regions. To confirm when Immortal will be fully launched for your region on all platforms, please reference the below time map:

Diablo Immortal will launch for PC in Open Beta, Android, and iOS in some Asia Pacific regions on June 22 PDT: including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Immortal will also launch on the same date in Vietnam but for PC in Open Beta only. These regions will receive dedicated game servers to bring players better connectivity and ping too.

However, starting today, PC players can pre-load Diablo Immortal from Battle.net. This means you’ll be all set once Immortal fully launches on June 2, 2022.

Diablo Immortal Installation Instructions

Below you’ll find instructions on how to install Immortal on June 2, 2022, and for those of you who decided to pre-load the game for PC, no further action is required from you come launch day.

For Windows PC:

If you haven’t already, download and install the Battle.net desktop application and launch it. Register to create a Battle.net account, or log in with an existing account.

Open your Battle.net app and allow it to download any pending updates.

Select “Games” > “Diablo Immortal” and click “Install”. Once installation is complete, simply click “Play” to launch the game.

For Android:

Launch the Google Play Store app on your device. In the search bar, type “Diablo Immortal.”

Once you’re on the Diablo Immortal store page, click the “Install” button and allow the game to download.

For iOS:

Launch the App Store on your device. In the search bar, type “Diablo Immortal.”

Once you’re on the Diablo Immortal store page, click the “Get” button then click the “Install” button and allow the game to download.

Additional information

Diablo Immortal language support includes Brazilian Portuguese, English, European Spanish French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

Additionally, for the launch of Diablo Immortal’s PC Open Beta version, players will be unable to change the language their game is displayed in via the Battle.net launcher. To change the language of their game, players may do so by either the in-game settings or by changing the language of their PC’s operating system prior to playing Immortal.

List of compatible controllers

Windows: Wired Controllers

Xbox One Wireless Controller

Logitech Gamepad F510

Logitech Gamepad F710

Sony Dualshock 3

Sony Dualshock 4

Sony DualSense Controller (PS5)

Nintendo Switch Joycons (via Grip and USB C)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (via USB C)

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox Elite Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Windows: Bluetooth Controllers/Proprietary Dongle

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

SteelSeries Stratus Duo (via Bluetooth)

Sony Dualshock 3 (via 8 Bitdo Bluetooth Adapter)

Sony Dualshock 4 (via Bluetooth)

Sony DualSense Controller (PS5)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (via Mayflash Magic NS)

iOS Devices

Backbone One Controller

Razer Kishi

Rotor Riot Controller (Mfi)

SteelSeries Nimbus (Mfi)

Sony Dualshock 4

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (PS5)

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 (iOS 15+)

Xbox Adaptive Controller (iOS 14+)

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller

Android Devices

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller

SteelSeries Stratus Duo

Sony Dualshock 4

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (PS5)

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Razer Kishi

8bitdo SN30 Pro Controller

Minimum System Requirements

Minimum Requirements For PC

Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850 or Intel® HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Recommended Specifications For PC

Operating System: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel® Core i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

*Disk Space Requirement: 24GB

Android Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Android OS 5.0

CPU: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611

GPU: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 2GB RAM

*Disk Space Requirement: 2.4GB (with patch of additional 10GB)

iOS Minimum Requirements

Operating System: iOS 11

Hardware: iPhone 6s

*Disk Space Requirement: 3.3GB (with patch of additional 9.5GB)

Diablo Immortal launches on June 2, 2022 on PC, iOS and Android