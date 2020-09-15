A brand new Overwatch Comic series featuring Tracer is out today

Dark Horse Comics have announced that the new Overwatch: Tracer – London Calling comic series is based on fan favourite damage hero – Tracer.

The Tracer Overwatch comic has been illustrated by the New York Times bestselling comic artist Babs Tarr (Batgirl, Motor Crush) and written by Eisner Award winner Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, Lumber Janes).

The series has officially launched today and follows young Tracer in her hometown. The first of five issues is available now, digitally for players and fans to read for free. You can access Issue #1 for free exclusively via Dark Horse Digital and on PlayOverwatch.

Alongside the London Calling comic series, Overwatch is hosting the Tracer Comic Challenge where players can earn a brand-new epic skin, Comic Book Tracer and other cosmetic goodies. To get your hands on them you will need to win games of Overwatch between 15 to 28 September. The skin features original art from the London Calling comic book issue. In addition a number of comic book themed sprays can be earned by watching Overwatch streamers on Twitch during the same period.

The comic series is expected to release on a monthly schedule. For those fans who want to collect them all, every issue in the series will be available in print with issue #1 hitting comic shelves from 2 December, 2020.

Overwatch: Tracer – London Calling is available in over 13 languages so players around the world can enjoy Tracer’s adventures.