New Amnesia: The Bunker trailer shows 10 minutes of gameplay

A new Amnesia: The Bunker trailer has been released, which finally shows a deep dive into uncut gameplay footage, giving those who are excited to play the latest title in the series a proper look at what it’s all about.

At just over ten minutes, this is what fans have been waiting for, as much has been made of how different Amnesia: The Bunker is to the previous games in the series.

Opening with horrifying monsters murdering the protagonist, it’s clear Frictional Games isn’t mucking about. Immediately afterwards, we get to see a map system, objectives, and inventory management included the much talked about firearm. It looks like ammo is going to be pretty hard to come by, and you have to dual wield the gun with the torch as well.

So let’s get watching, below:

It seems as though you’re after a certain enemy, as turning on the lights upset it. You can save your game at lamps that are hanging in certain places, too. There are evil rats that attack you on sight, and it all looks very tense and scary. As you may or may not know, this is the first time the series has let you have a gun, usually offering a more psychological fear aspect, as you can’t fight back.

The previous title, Amnesia: Rebirth was released in 2020, and Chris White gave it an 8.5/10 saying it “is often tense, and most of the puzzles are well-orchestrated. The reliance on light can be frustrating at times, but that was more down to the fear of what I may encounter. Frictional Games has done a fantastic job of pairing terror with a great story and some solid gameplay. Whilst it was good to be back in Amnesia’s world, I’m glad it is over. There were times when the fear subsided, but as soon as I saw a weird creature crawl past the screen or I heard a loud bang, I was back shouting for my mummy”.

Amnesia: The Bunker is coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on May 23rd.