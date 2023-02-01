Amnesia: The Bunker release date confirmed for May 2023

Developer Frictional Games has confirmed that things are gonna get scary in May, as that’s when Amnesia: The Bunker is being released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

After successful releases such as Amnesia Collection (2016) and Amnesia: Rebirth (2020), Frictional’s Amnesia: The Bunker is going bigger, and the developer says it will be offering unscripted environments and player choice, as well as “adaptive horrid threats” and “tactile immersion”.

As Henri, players must navigate the dark and twisted maze of the bunker, using all their skills and resources to outsmart and outrun the beast. But the creature is not the only obstacle Henri must face. The bunker is a labyrinth of twists and turns, filled with traps and other hazards that threaten to end the soldier’s life at every turn. Throughout the game, players will experience the intense psychological horror of Henri’s situation and will learn about the character as he faces his fears and turns them into belief and hope. The game is a story of survival and the will to live, even in the direst of circumstances. With its nail-biting gameplay, atmospheric design, and character-driven story, Amnesia: The Bunker is a must-play for fans of horror games. Mark your calendars for the release date of Amnesia: The Bunker on May 16, and prepare to experience an enormous and unnerving journey of survival.

As you can see from the image at the top of this news story, and the trailer, there’s definitely more of a focus on combat, as you even have a gun now. Frictional says it’s going to be “creating an emergent gameplay experience in a sandbox horror survival setting… where objects, threats, and resources change with every playthrough”. The developer also alludes to “an ever-present gruesome creature that stalks the player”, which is giving us major Resident Evil remake vibes.

There will still be puzzles and tools to use, and what Friction says is a tale that will let you “experience hell on earth in a fictional appalling story”.

Amnesia: The Bunker is coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on May 16th.