Amnesia: The Bunker accessibility patch released

Frictional Games has deployed an accessibility patch for Amnesia: The Bunker, which the team says adds “brand new accessibility features to make sure as many as possible can enjoy the game”. The developer says the update includes options to reduce the camera motion, and also reduce the weapon sway, also offers the chance to turn off “input holds”, adds closed captions, and “much more”.

The patch also includes bug fixes, which we’ll get to in a bit, but first up, here are the accessibility patch additions, which the developer says might contain some spoilers, so be warned.

Closed Captions

Subtitle Directional Indicators

Reduced Camera Motion

Aim Assist

Reduced Weapon Sway

Reduced Enemy Perception

Non-Aggressive Rats

Lock Code Quick Access

Physics Interaction Mode

Sprint Mode

Aim/Use Item Mode

Reload Weapon Mode

Charge Flashlight Mode

Frictional Games says that “this patch addresses the listed issues and aims to improve the overall gameplay experience in Amnesia: The Bunker”, and adds that if people have additional feedback or encounter problems, they should contact the help desk at this link.

There’s actually a huge list of bug fixes included in this patch, so get a cup of tea and check them out below:

Added a preview of subtitles in the subtitle options menu.

Fixed various minor navigation and UI-related issues in the main and pause menus.

Fixed a bug preventing the triggering of the “Toot Sweet” achievement.

Resolved an issue causing physics interaction to feel sluggish at 120 FPS.

Fixed multiple localization-related UI issues in the inventory.

Fixed an issue where the Stalker could spawn too early, and would ignore the player after doing so.

Added an option to the main menu to hide the default crosshair.

Added an option to the main menu to use simple interact icons instead of the default, detailed ones.

Fixed a bug where the left hand could be out of view when the inventory was open.

Resolved an issue where the player could get stuck near the stairs in the Arena.

Enabled the ability to equip/unequip the lantern while aiming the revolver.

Fixed a visual bug with the water in the Flooded Storage on certain platforms.

Improved leaning mechanics while aiming the shotgun.

Resolved an issue where a torch would sometimes be dropped immediately after equipping it.

Fixed a bug where the Stalker could try to reach an unreachable position when retreating in the Arena.

Made minor improvements to the storage box UI.

Fixed a couple of item description typos.

Resolved issue where the crate outside Administration couldn’t be broken.

Prevented the triggering of any achievements in the Training Grounds.

Made aiming vertically with the revolver and shotgun snappier and smoother.

Fixed a bug where the lantern would unequip when entering the reload state.

Addressed portal culling issues near the Pillbox in Maintenance.

Fixed an issue where the crafting hint could appear even after receiving it in the Trenches.

Corrected broken geometry in one of the broken desk assets.

Fixed a few shotgun animation bugs, including position popping during reloading.

Made the notes grouping label in the notes tab of the inventory more attention grabbing.

Fixed a bug where the equip gun hint would appear when interacting with the revolver while it was locked inside a locker.

Resolved an issue where the player could get stuck if they walked backwards while interacting with the boulder at the very end of the final corridor in the Arena.

Fixed an issue where the camera aspect could end up being incorrect after loading a save.

Fixed a rare crash caused by getting a script build error with no script window present.

Fixed a bug where the game would not load add ons for the main story.

Resolved an issue where the trap in the cell next to the Prisoner could trigger upon entering the map.

Sorted out annoying player collision on some cloth piles in the Trenches.

Amnesia: The Bunker is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.