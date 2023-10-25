Amnesia: The Bunker Halloween update released, adds new modes

Amnesia: The Bunker has today (October 25th) been updated with a Halloween twist, adding Shell Shock Mode and Custom Mode to players to enjoy. Out now, the update is free for all players.

With Custom mode, Frictional Games has added “more than 30 settings and parameters” that means you can curate your own horror experience, while Shell Shock Mode is aiming to give the “most hardcore Amnesia experience yet”, with the gun starting a locker, and randomised corpse locations. Oh and if that wasn’t hard enough, going to your inventory no longer pauses the game, and saving your gave costs fuel. Ouch!

Here’s a trailer showing off the update:

Here’s a list of the new features for the update:

New creature behaviors that increases unpredictability.

Sublevel Fuse System – Restore electricity to turn on the lights in each of the Bunker’s zones.

Hardcore Health System – Lose health while bleeding, bandages stop bleeding but don’t restore health, and medkits stop bleeding and restore health.

More Randomization – Lockers and their combinations are in random locations.

Saving Progress Costs Fuel.

Locked Fuel Storage Room – the unlimited supply of fuel, and already difficult-to-access resource, is now locked and has its own combination located somewhere in the Bunker.

Revolver locked in storage locker, and not available from the start.

The Safe Room is no longer safe.

New Training Grounds level for you to practice your skills.

Chris White enjoyed Amnesia: The Bunker when he reviewed it in June, saying “You’re always on edge and never truly safe, but it gives you multiple ways to escape being mauled by the beast and find a way out, all while setting the scene through various photos and documents. No items remain in the same place, meaning you can’t go back to an area and expect to find that item you need on a second attempt, and the claustrophobic nature of the gameplay is always ready to mess with your head. Frictional Games has set a new standard for horror games while pushing the boundaries of the Amnesia series to a whole new level”.