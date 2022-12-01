Amnesia: The Bunker is the next game from the Soma and Amnesia creators

The developer behind the Amnesia series and SOMA has just announced Amnesia: The Bunker, the next instalment that’s set to change things up, with what it’s called “emergent gameplay, more player agency, and a sandbox open-world environment with abundant unscripted terror”.

One of the biggest changes for Amnesia: The Bunker is that you have a weapon. Whereas Amnesia (and even SOMA) saw you rather powerless, and having to hide or escape from danger, this time Frictional says that “players will be in total control of their moment-to-moment decisions. Armed with a revolver gun and a noisy dynamo flashlight, players will walk the course of an ill-lighted WW1 bunker on the shoes of a French soldier troubled by his amnesia and hunted by an otherworldly creature”.

Check out the trailer, below:

Amnesia: The Bunker will test players’ cleverness, courage, and ability to keep cool under pressure to make quick problem-solving decisions. There are multiple available solutions to each task, puzzle, and approach to the game’s obstacles; it’s up to you to decide your moves. The tenebrous dark corridors and tunnels are perhaps the last of threats stalking your every move. When everyone is dead, rations are running low, and only one bullet is left in the gun barrel, it is all up to you to face the oppressing terrors of the Bunker and make your way out alive. In a semi-open world, Amnesia: The Bunker encourages the player to explore and experiment, using wits and whatever tools are at their disposal to overcome the looming horrors. Players will feel a stressful amount of power in their hands. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds as a consequence of the choices made. This new twist in gameplay adds new depths and constant tension to the game, forcing players to create new strategic paths in every playthrough.

It’s an ambitious project, by the sounds of things, as there will be “hardly any scripted events”, which is something that can’t be easy to achieve. Here’s a list of the key features the developer sent over:

Player choice – emergent gameplay in a sandbox horror survival experience

emergent gameplay in a sandbox horror survival experience Unscripted environment – objects, threats, and resources, change in every playthrough

objects, threats, and resources, change in every playthrough Adaptive horrid threats – an ever-present gruesome creature that stalks the player.

an ever-present gruesome creature that stalks the player. Tactile immersion – all-new levels of interaction with the world through puzzle-solving and tool handling

– all-new levels of interaction with the world through puzzle-solving and tool handling Absorbing yet terrifying tale – experience hell on earth in a fictional appalling story

experience hell on earth in a fictional appalling story Engrossing atmosphere and tension – enhanced lighting effects and carefully designed sound effects for a real horror experience.

Amnesia: The Bunker is coming to PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), Xbox, and PlayStation in March 2023.