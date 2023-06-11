Fable gets brand new trailer

At the Xbox Games Showcase, fans got a brand new trailer for Fable, starring actor and director Richard Ayoade. It’s been some time since we’ve seen or heard anything about one of Xbox’s greatest series, and while there’s little gameplay itself to go on, there’s still plenty to get excited about. At this point, there’s no release date as of yet.

What does it mean to be a Hero? Well, in the fairytale land of Albion, that is entirely up to you. With a dark threat looming, and in a world where your reputation precedes you, your choices will change Albion forever.

For starters, Richard Ayoade is a big name in UK entertainment, best known for his work on The IT Crowd, but in Fable, he’s known as Dave, the vegetable enthusiast. OK, we’re none the wiser either, but he’s a giant, talking about how he’s more interested in innovation than fighting legendary beasts. Suddenly, he gets interrupted by a human and begins chasing her around his kitchen. We’ve got little else to go on, and while there might have been a tiny bit of gameplay in there, that’s about it.

The Playground Games-developed re-imagining was first detailed in 2020, and although this trailer gives little away, it’s nice to know it’s still happening. You can watch the trailer for Fable from the Xbox Games Showcase right here: