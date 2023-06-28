Ice Beam and Secret Mode announce Make Way, a DIY racer

Developer Ice Beam and publisher Secret Mode has announced Make Way, a DIY racer that’s a bit like a combination of Micro Machines and Ultimate Chicken Horse, coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch later in 2023.

Make Way sees “up to four players battling it out in weapon-filled, round-based races. But there are no pre-built courses. Instead, players must construct the track together, using a random selection of pieces and hazards to invent a unique raceway that gets bigger and wilder every round”, explains the developer.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Make Way’s chaotic racing action can be enjoyed alone or with friends in local or online multiplayer, with cross-play across all platforms. With new track pieces and hazards steadily unlocked over time, and customisable rulesets making matches slightly easier or infinitely more chaotic, no two races will ever be the same. Make Way is the work of Ice Beam, an indie developer based in Dundee, Scotland. Ice Beam is headed up by Tom Goodchild, a 20-year veteran of the games industry with a plethora of experience in racing games, from being lead designer on Toybox Turbos to credits on the Micro Machines series, GRID Legends, and more.

Here’s some of the key features, from the press release for the announcement:

Mix and match unique track pieces and hazards for near-endless course configurations

Fight for weapons and power-ups to gain the advantage

Unlock new track pieces and vehicles for wackier races

Up to four players, on the same screen or online with cross-platform multiplayer

Remove hazards from your races or go full chaos mode and eliminate all safety barriers using fully customisable rulesets

While we don’t have a release date yet, the game will be coming to pretty much all formats in 2023 at some point.