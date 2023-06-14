Rogue Legacy 2 is coming to PS4, PS5, and PS Plus this month

Cellar Door Games has announced that it’s superb rogue-lite title, Rogue Legacy 2, is coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 this month, specifically June 20th.

After launching via PC early access in 2020, Rogue Legacy 2 has had ten major updates, hit a “very positive” rating on Steam, and now it’s coming to PS4 and PS5 along with the “final major update” called “Swan Song”, which will add three new special game modes (True Rogue, Thanatophobia, Thana-two-phobia), three new fabled weapons, and a new boss encounter.

Check out the new trailer to celebrate the PS4/PS5 version of the game.

As you can see from the new trailer, it’s very highly acclaimed, including by us, as Chris White reviewed it on PC, saying “There is so much packed into Rogue Legacy 2. Whether it’s the various environments and challenges, or the detailed and vast classes, gear, and abilities, I was always in awe of what Cellar Door has built. Yes, it is difficult, but you’re never left without a glimmer of hope, even when some of the new areas up the challenge. Despite there being a substantial grind, it’s not going to be a problem if you enjoy playing. The lore and story that it offers is surprisingly dense, and you’ll want to read everything you find, or talk to the colourful characters you meet. There’s so much more I haven’t mentioned, and I implore you to discover every secret for yourself”.

It’s also worth noting that if you haven’t picked up a PS5 yet, the game will be cross-buy, so you’ll own it on both formats whether you have the newest PlayStation console, or not. As Cellar Door Games says, it’ll not only be content complete on PlayStation, but also have the newest Swan Song update as well. It’ll also be part of PlayStation Plus, so you might not even have to pay for it, depending on which tier you subscribe to!

Rogue Legacy 2 is out now for PC and Xbox, and is coming to PlayStation consoles on June 20th.