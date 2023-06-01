Schell Games show off new villain for I Expect You To Die 3, new horror game revealed as well

Schell Games has revealed the newest villain set to join I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. The third instalment in the award-winning spy-themed VR puzzle series will launch this summer for Meta Quest and in the fall for SteamVR.

Outwit your most cunning adversary to date in the latest installment of this award-winning, spy-themed VR puzzle series. Wield new gadgets, visit action-packed locales, and wear custom disguises as you dive back into the world of espionage in this escape room game.

Dr. Prism is the name of the new villain from I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine, who is being described as “a genius inventor with a robot obsession.” The character will be voiced by Daisy Lightfoot, who fans may know as the actor behind Shuri in various Marvel animated shows such as Marvel’s Avengers, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther – Trouble in Wakanda, and Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri.

“We really tried to fill the characters in I Expect You To Die 3 with personality to enrich the player experience throughout the game and pull agents into that world of danger and espionage. The writing combined with our actors’ incredible vocal performances hopefully creates a unique experience that is made even more immersive in VR,” said Jared Mason, Narrative Director for IEYTD1 and IEYTD3 and voice of The Handler. “Voicing the Handler in this series is so much fun, and being able to shape the story across the franchise has been one of the highlights of my career. We can’t wait for new and returning Agents from all over the world to step into the role of an elite (or disastrous) spy.”

Schell Games also revealed a sneak peek of their first ever VR horror title, Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire, at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

“As virtual reality games continue to grow in presence and popularity, we’re grateful for partners like Meta who provide opportunities for developers to innovate and showcase their experiences,” said Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games. “Our team is passionate about

developing fantastic virtual reality experiences. Whether it’s exterminating deadly vampires in Silent Slayer or saving the world one mission at a time in the I Expect You To Die (IEYTD) series, we strive to immerse players in unforgettable virtual worlds.”

You can watch the teaser trailer right here: