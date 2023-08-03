I Expect You To Die 3 release date confirmed for August

Schell Games has confirmed the release date for I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine, and it’s soon: August 17th is when you can play the game on Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro, and via SteamVR solutions on September 28th. Pre-orders are open now as well, and if you do so you’ll get a 10% discount, making the price $24.99.

To celebrate the release date for I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine, Schell Games also put out a new trailer featuring mixed reality that the developer says offers “a glimpse into the thrilling journey that awaits players”.

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine is the latest title in Schell Games’ award-winning spy-themed VR puzzle series. Players will travel to action-packed locations, wield complex gadgets, engage robots, and harness their telekinetic powers to solve tricky puzzles and stop Dr. Zor’s plans. Players encounter Dr. Prism, her sidekick Robutler, and her various robot agents as they work to save the world once again.

The previous games have been well received and a lot of fun. Here’s a list of features for the title:

Race to Beat Dr. Zor: Assignments take place in some of the most dangerous and expansive locales to date, and each one will require agents to deploy their most advanced covert skills. These six, fast-paced missions will leave even the most seasoned players breathless.

Meet a Brilliant Mastermind: Dr. Roxana Prism, scientist and former Agency inventor, believes she can create a better agent, one that's superior to humans. The mission: stay alive long enough to defeat this new escalating threat.

Go Undercover in Style: Agents can show off their style (undercover, of course) with an imaginative array of Agency-approved attire. Now they can choose their hat, watch, and gloves before embarking on any of their top-secret missions.

