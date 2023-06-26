Meta Quest+, new VR subscription service, now available

Mark Zuckerberg has today announced a brand new VR subscription service called Meta Quest+, available for Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets. Starting today for £7.99 a month or £59.99 annually, players will get two hand-picked titles every month. For anyone that sights up now until July 31, it’ll cost just £1 for the first month.

Starting on the first of every month, two titles will be available to redeem, and once downloaded they’ll be available to play as long as players remain subscribed to the service. Players are also free to unsubscribe at any time, however, if rejoining later on, every title downloaded while a player has been subscribed will become available once more.

The first two titles available are the awesome rhythmic FPS Pistol Whip from Cloudhead Games, and ARVORE Immersive Experiences’ nostalgia-fuelled arcade adventure Pixel Ripped 1995. August’s games have also been announced, with players able to jump into MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE from Terrible Posture Games, and the social VR experience that is Mighty Coconut’s Walkabout Mini Golf.

We reviewed Pistol Whip when it originally released in 2020 and said, “Pistol Whip is my favourite PSVR game of all time. The excitement of moving through the gorgeous levels whilst firing your gun in different directions, all whilst listening to an exhilarating soundtrack make it feel like nothing I’ve played before. With three difficulty levels, multiple gun controls, and various modifiers, you’re given plenty of control in how you play as well as making the game as challenging or as easy as you want.”

You can check out the full terms and conditions on the official website. A launch trailer for Meta Quest+ was released, and you can watch it below: