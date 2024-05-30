MudRunner VR released today for Meta Quest headsets

Saber Interactive has announced that MudRunner VR has been released today for Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro headsets for a suggested price of 14.99 GBP / 19.99 EUR.

Designed for fans of the MudRunner series, the team says that MudRunner VR arms you with “only your vehicle, a map, your gear and your wits”, and asks the question: “do you have what it takes to overcome the muddiest expeditions and get your cargo to safety?”. The developer adds that it’s perfect for veterans, VR fans, and “daring adventurers alike”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

MudRunner VR captures the classic MudRunner experience in virtual reality with new 3D landscapes and models, plus eight powerful all terrain vehicles, each with their own characteristics and attachable equipment. Traverse vast environments in total immersion in Story Mode and Free Play Mode, completing challenging objectives and deliveries across extreme conditions. Interact with your cockpit and venture outside the cabin to use the winch, refuel and more to execute your objectives in unparalleled VR.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

The Ultimate Off-Road Experience Comes to VR: Enjoy the classic MudRunner experience with the unmatched feel and immersion of VR on Meta Quest.

Enjoy the classic MudRunner experience with the unmatched feel and immersion of VR on Meta Quest. Master Eight Powerful All-Terrain Vehicles: Get behind the wheel of eight unique vehicles, each with their own distinct attributes and equipment as well as cosmetic variations.

Get behind the wheel of eight unique vehicles, each with their own distinct attributes and equipment as well as cosmetic variations. Explore Vast, Untamed Environments: Adventure across immense sandbox landscapes while battling the harshest terrain and forces of nature.

Adventure across immense sandbox landscapes while battling the harshest terrain and forces of nature. Overcome Extreme Conditions & Get the Job Done: Complete a variety of perilous objectives and deliveries while fighting off the wild’s most hazardous dangers.

The latest non-VR title in the series is Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, which you can read our review of, by clicking here.

MudRunner VR is out today (May 30th) for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro headsets.