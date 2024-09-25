Moss and Moss: Book II getting visual and gameplay upgrade for Meta Quest 3S

Developer Polyarc has announced that Moss and Moss: Book II are getting a visual and gameplay update for Meta Quest 3S.

“It’s exciting to be making the first update to Moss on Meta Quest since its launch,” said Josh Stiksma, design director, Polyarc. “While we believe that Moss continues to set a high bar for visuals within VR headsets thanks to the work our team did during its development, new hardware technology has given us an opportunity to deepen the sense of player immersion even more. The updated visual pass on key areas will enhance the water, animate the book pages, and bring additional emphasis to high-quality effects and interaction visuals.”

In a video featuring Polyarc’s lead engineer, Brendan Walker, players get to see the Quest 3S unboxing, as well as learn about the technical improvements they can expect in each game.

You can even see video, below:

Set to take full advantage of the new hardware, Moss, which hasn’t received an update since its release on Quest 1, will be rendered at 150% of its original resolution allowing Polyarc to colour-correct the visuals creating parity with the game’s PC version. Alongside lighting adjustments in the game’s moodier areas, many visual effects will also receive significant updates, including realistic water and animated book pages, to bring Moss in line with Moss: Book II, which originally released on Meta’s Quest 2 hardware. For players seeking a more relaxed play experience, the update will provide the ability to skip combat in both Moss and Moss: Book II. The new feature can be used to bypass all combat, or just some of the combat—whichever the player prefers. This update aims to enhance the experience for those who aren’t used to combat, or who simply don’t enjoy it. As a result of the Quest 3S a new wave of VR players can embark on their storybook adventure with Quill, as a more relaxed, narratively driven puzzle-platformer experience.

We have always envisioned our players’ experiences with Moss to be delightful as they explore our rich world and form emotional connections with our characters,” said Stiksma. “So, as we welcome new players to VR who may not have an interest in fighting enemies or the stress that can bring, we developed a way for them to skip ahead if they prefer. And we couldn’t be more pleased with the initial reaction we’ve gotten from this feature during internal playtesting.”

Moss and Moss: Book II are out now for VR headsets.