Sci-fi survival horror The Greyhill Incident launches today on PC, June 13 on Console

On June 13, Refugium Games and publisher Perp Games will release new sci-fi themed survival horror The Greyhill Incident on consoles, while PC users can pick it up right now. Taking place in a small neighborhood invaded by hostile extraterrestrials, the game is a story-driven adventure wherein you play a plucky survivor who must work with his neighbours to survive the night.

As Ryan Baker, you’ll need to navigate the streets of Greyhill, avoiding the invaders, and get to the bottom of a sinister conspiracy. Developer Alan Roller says: “The horror game genre is huge with fervent fans, and we wanted to create something unique and nostalgic for them that combines horror and sci-fi. We felt a traditional alien invasion story that wove together an intricate web of conspiracy and extraterrestrial encounters would make for a great game and were surprised to see that we were venturing into uncharted territory. That led us paying homage to the iconic X-Files franchise and classic movies like Signs.”

Equipped with just a baseball bat, a revolver and “limited ammo”, you’ll need to use your wits and reflexes to stay alive, especially as your neighbours are relying on you, too. They’ll help out over the walkie-talkie, offering advice and guidance to help you stay one step ahead of the invaders. Check out the launch trailer below to see how you’ll be running, hiding, fighting, and solving puzzles as you strive to outwit the “greys”.

The Greyhill Incident will also come in a special “Abducted Edition” on PlayStation 5, which will be available a while after launch on June 23 in Europe and July 11 in the US. The standard edition launches for $29.99 on PC via Steam today, and is set to launch on June 13 on PS5, and Xbox Series S and X. You can check out the official website here, and look out for our coverage here on GodisaGeek.com.