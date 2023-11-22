Vertigo 2 released date confirmed for PlayStation VR2

Perp Games and Zulubo Productions have confirmed the global release date for Vertigo 2 on PlayStation VR2, and it’s December 12th.

That release date for Vertigo 2 will be for the digital edition of the game, though a physical edition is coming later at retail stores, on February 9th, 2024. For those not in the know, Vertigo 2 is a single player adventure, obviously built from the ground up for virtual reality.

We’ve got the official description of the game for you today, along with a trailer, and the key features.

Deep underground in the reaches of Quantum Reactor VII, you awake to finish your journey home. You’ll have to face bizarre alien flora and fauna leaking from other universes – and deadly android security forces whose job is to purge the reactor of all life. Try to determine who to trust as sinister agents lurk just out of sight.

Key features:

Huge, bespoke world design – an incredible range of environments makes Vertigo 2 a constantly fresh adventure.

Enemy variety – dozens of creatures and robots are waiting to be discovered.

Hybrid locomotion – both smooth locomotion and teleportation are viable.

State of the art VR weapons – carry an arsenal of 14 weapons, all with unique reload mechanics.

Fully voiced characters – a diverse cast brings the many characters of Vertigo 2 to life.

Intense boss fights – Vertigo is notorious for its ambitious boss encounters.

Substantial campaign at around 10 hours long,

The game is also on PC VR, having hit Steam earlier this year, and has an “overwhelmingly positive” review rating, based on over 1500 reviews. There’s also going to be an in-VR world creator (though this may be in a later update on PSVR2), so you can create your own combat challenges, and puzzles. The developer, Zach Tsiakalis-Brown, has partnered with Perp Games for the PSVR2 version, who have a good track record with the platform. Perp Games’ most notable recent release is Tennis On-Court, which was released in October.

Vertigo 2 is out now for PC VR, with the PlayStation VR2 version coming on December 12th.