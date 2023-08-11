Tennis On-Court release date revealed for PlayStation VR2

Perp Games has announced the release date for PlayStation VR2 title, Tennis On-Court, and it’s October 20th. Tennis On-Court will be coming to both physical and digital at roughly the same time. We say roughly because Perp Games says that there may be a couple of days between the physical and digital depending upon what region you’re purchasing in.

There will be haptic feedback for the game thanks to the PSVR2 hardware, and Perp says there will also be eye tracking for menu navigation, as well as character and equipment customisation options.

Check out the release date trailer, below:

It’s not only a video game, it’s real tennis thanks to the experience of Decathlon & Artengo engineers, working every day on the design of tennis equipment : rackets, balls, accessories; used by top players on the ATP & WTA tours. Lift, slice, dropshot, retro, perform all those effects and feel like a real tennis player.

Here’s a list of the key features:

Gameplay : Arcade or Realistic, choose your side!

3 different types of moving: Teleport, Automatic, Manual

Fully customizable 3D male & female avatars

13 rackets with different characteristics to match with your style

6 incredible stadiums with different evolutive surfaces : clay, grass, hard

5 assists to help you to perform: service hit assist, position assist, ball trajectory correction

Spectator mode to watch your friends or future opponents performing in live

Umpire and linesmen are present on the court to follow your matches

AI is almost human thanks to all motion-captured animations in-match

Tennis On-Court will be joining the likes of C-Smash VRS in emulating racquet sports on PSVR2, and it will include multiplayer modes for singles (1v1) and doubles (2v2), online matches, and spectator mode to let you watch your pals play, or just future opponents.

Tennis On-Court is coming to PlayStation VR via PS5 on October 20th.