Tranquil Garden: Adventurers Edition is coming to Steam in July

VoxPop Games has announced Tranquil Garden: Adventurers Edition, a character driven RPG, is coming to Steam on July 18th.

Developed by Glass Robot Games, you will get to choose to play as Juniper the Hunter, Cedar the Archer, or Lily the Hero as you play through the 3D world of Ativ’s gardens. The developer says that “each interaction with friend and foe all contribute to your character’s stats and abilities which in turn changes your story path”.

On top of the release date, VoxPop and Glass Robot Games also announced a demo is available now via Steam. Check out the demo trailer for Tranquil Garden: Adventurers Edition, below.

Fulfill engaging challenges and face off against ugly monsters lurking in dungeons and overtake familiar fields that Adventurers call home. Grow your party by interacting with the world’s citizens and exploring maps in your own personal playstyle, gain levels, increase stats, and learn new abilities. Learn to bond with the Tranquil Garden to blossom into the hero we all need!

Here’s the list of key features for Tranquil Garden: Adventurers Edition, too:

More than 100 intuitive ‘stat-boosting prompts’ throughout each map and battle.

More than 50 unique enemies to defeat including Magical Dogs, Inflamed Eye Drops and even Dangerous Gods.

26 stylized and custom designed cutscenes crafted with extra love, care and color.

Over 60 maps filled with quirky characters, engaging side-quests and more showing off the beauty of Ativ.

Up to 20 hours of gameplay, offering an epic and unique experience for casual and hardcore RPG players, with no playthrough being exactly the same.

Glass Robot Games previously developed a Google Play title called Clear Circuits, but has been keeping fans up to date on the development for Tranquil Gardens on its site, offering a decent insight into the process.

Tranquil Garden: Adventurers Edition will be released on Steam on July 18th, and you can try the demo now.