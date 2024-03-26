Outer Terror console release date announced by VoxPop Games

VoxPop Games has announced the console release date for indie horror game Outer Terror, and it’s just a few weeks away. The game will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on April 12th.

The team says that “each volume in Outer Terror brings a new storyline and gameplay scenario, with each run, along with increasing difficulty reminding players, DON’T DIE, in what feels as if they’ve jumped right onto the pages of a living comic book”.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

In Outer Terror you’ll choose from 10 unique survivors each with their own persona tied weapons and special skill attacks to rage through relentless waves of otherworldly terrors. Whether playing solo or co-op, each playthrough of Outer Terror will give players a different experience with randomized weapons and upgrade choices, enemy patterns, and areas of the map. You thought that safe zone would be in the same spot as last time? Think again, you’ll have to slaughter your way through enemies to find it with each playthrough. The game is packed to the gills in Lovecraftian evil. It’s brutal, campy and surreal. It’s a well-crafted homage to the golden age of horror comics and the B-movies of the 80’s and 90’s.

Marc Anthony Rodriguez, co-founder & COO of VoxPop Games explained: “Outer Terror is a testament to VoxPop’s commitment towards elevating indie developers to greatness and we are so proud to bring this tremendous indie hidden gem to the wider purview of home entertainment consoles and an entirely new global audience”.

Rodriguez also served as Executive Producer for Outer Terror, and added: “Through our publishing partnership with Ratalaika Games, this will be the first VoxPop Games property on consoles and we couldn’t be more excited. As we level up our new middleware platform, our university initiative, our publishing capabilities, we welcome all partnerships with new and up & coming studios and independent game makers who know they have something special and want VoxPop to enhance their voices”.

Here’s the key features:

Pixelated bullet hell styled chaos: combine weapons and automatically fire as you wade through unrelenting waves of enemies (best keep moving though or you might go splat).

An S+ class/B movie styled cast: choose from 10 survivors reminiscent of classic horror protagonists. Find out how they survived, level up their attributes and teach them new skills to make enemies go splat.

Multiple game modes: choose from solo story mode, completing side quests and going at it alone, or play with a buddy in co-op.

A constant gorefest: roguelite elements make each playthrough its own bloody adventure with randomized weapon buff pick-ups, upgrade options, maps, and even enemy paths.

A classic throwback: play through 5 volumes of stories inspired by classic horror comics and films with boss battles tearing straight out of a Lovecraftian yarn.

This one was released last year on PC, but is coming to consoles on April 12th.