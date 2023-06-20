Unidentified Falling Objects (UFO) coming in July, demo on Steam now

Publisher Gearbox has announced Unidentified Falling Objects (UFO) is coming to PC and Switch on July 18th, and that a demo is part of Steam Next Fest right now.

The title comes from indie developer Andrew Morrish, who has worked on Kingsway and Adult Swim’s Super Puzzle Platformer Deluxe, and he’s been working on UFO for a few years now, given that it first appear on his Twitter feed back in 2021. Unidentified Falling Objects is a puzzle platformer game, which drops the player onto the board and gets them to dodge falling obstacles, while also setting up combos and blasting the blocks: it’s all about survival.

Morrish explains, saying “why swap and match different coloured blocks when you can kick and blow them away with weapons”, adding “combining a puzzle game with platforming gameplay brings an added dimension of urgency and personality that you don’t get by just moving a cursor around the play field”.

UFO has players exploring multiple worlds through the game’s single player mode and meeting a colorful cast of characters who are ready to put their puzzle solving skills to the test with unique challenges that will keep even the most puzzle-hardened players on their toes. Players can customize their loadout with unique weapons, movement styles, and kicks, allowing for multiple play styles that best suit the puzzle challenge and player’s preferred play style. All of this is wrapped in quirky and colorful retro style graphics and an energizing synthwave soundtrack. Play through a variety of stages in the game’s single player campaign or jump into local multiplayer for heated one versus one battles, or head online and compete against up to 19 other players

Unidentified Falling Objects (UFO) is coming to Nintendo Switch (via the eShop) and PC (via Steam) on July 18th. The demo is on Steam now.