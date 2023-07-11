Dave the Diver reaches over 1 million sales

MINTROCKET has today announced that their indie title that could, Dave the Diver, has sold over a cumulative 1 million copies. The impressive sales figures highlight how many people clearly love it, receiving an 89 overall score through Metacritic and OpenCritic, as well as garnering over 28,000 player reviews and achieving an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam.

Some other impressive figures for Dave the Diver include a peak concurrent player count of over 98,000, 66,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch, #5 on Metacritic’s Best PC Game of 2023, appearing on OpenCritic’s 2023 Hall of Fame, and reaching #2 on the Global Top Sellers list on Steam, all within the first 10 days of its release.

“I appreciate the community so much for being active and providing crucial feedback,” says Game Director Jaeho Hwang. “We improved a lot of systems and found bugs thanks to them. Thanks everyone for being there with us on this journey!”

MINTROCKET continue to address player feedback with various hotfixes, and have also announced it’ll be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. Dave the Diver is also available on Steam with a 10% discount as part of the Steam Summer Sale.

We here at God is a Geek are also massive fans of it, and in our review we said, “Dave the Diver is a sensational game that combines deep sea diving and restaurant management to create an experience that must be played to be believed. The amount of ideas packed into this adventure is ludicrous, and thanks to a whole lot of varied missions you’ll always have something to be working towards. If you play one game this week, play Dave the Diver – you won’t regret it.”

You can watch the launch trailer below, then go and grab yourself a copy: